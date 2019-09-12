Forest Hill Capital Holding in Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Has Increased by $1.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Dudley & Shanley Has Lowered Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $3.99 Million as Market Value Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 523,127 shares traded or 12.83% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 30,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 52,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, down from 82,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 180,311 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 28,972 shares. New York-based Qs Invsts has invested 0.03% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Art Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,814 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 136,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 297,733 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Boston Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 990,631 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 120,609 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co invested in 16,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Hodges Cap Mgmt has invested 1.45% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Advisory Research Incorporated invested in 1.28 million shares or 0.54% of the stock.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $285.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 71,000 shares to 495,190 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 23,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,130 shares, and cut its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.73M were reported by Natixis. 10,710 were reported by Peddock Limited Liability Company. Clarivest Asset Limited reported 5.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Accuvest Glob Advsr stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brick Kyle Assocs holds 5.55% or 43,446 shares. Echo Street Mgmt holds 546,319 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Service Ltd has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan Associates has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Autus Asset Lc holds 9,461 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bennicas And Associates has 4.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,809 shares. Clark Estates holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,755 shares. 2.28M were reported by Ariel Invests Limited Com. Counsel owns 55,745 shares.