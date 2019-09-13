Forest Hill Capital Holding in Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Boosted by $1.05 Million; Quantum Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by $7.68 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 1.88M shares traded or 301.45% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 111,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 157,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03M, down from 269,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 1.15 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $285.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 80,899 shares to 262,204 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 35,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,518 shares, and cut its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR).

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hilltop directorsâ€™ private equity fund raising $1.1B for community bank deals – Dallas Business Journal” on March 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Jonathan S. Sobel Elected to Hilltop Holdings Inc. Board of Directors, Named Chairman of Hilltop Securities Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HTH) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Incorporated owns 93,762 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Cambiar Limited Company reported 0.07% stake. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Paloma Prns Mgmt Company invested in 13,407 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Advsrs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp reported 46,878 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 40,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 45,154 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Forest Hill Cap Lc has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Jefferies Gru stated it has 19,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 225,699 are owned by Scout Incorporated. Basswood Lc stated it has 0.21% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). The New York-based Oak Hill Mgmt Limited has invested 36.49% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50M for 18.70 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.