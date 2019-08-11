Forest Hill Capital Holding in Encore Wire (WIRE) Lowered by $1.07 Million; Marchex (MCHX) Market Valuation Declined While Harbert Fund Advisors Lowered Position

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 73,651 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, down from 92,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 63,810 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 26/04/2018 – Encore Wire Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 528,142 shares traded or 123.15% up from the average. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 60,541 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 193,228 shares. 30,708 are held by Sei Invs. Caprock Grp has invested 0.05% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Paw Corp owns 4.8% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 1.03 million shares. 1.22 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 10,570 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 817,176 shares. Barclays Plc holds 180,808 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Federated Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 650 shares. Shell Asset reported 85,155 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 1,656 shares. Rbf accumulated 109,379 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.12 million activity.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Marchex Model: Unsustainable – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marchex Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Marchex’s (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shareholders Feel About The 73% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marchex Launches Sales Edge, an AI-Based Product Suite to Drive Increased Sales for Enterprise and Local Businesses – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex (MCHX) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Encore Wire About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WIRE) – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/10/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China says most people in Xinjiang camps have ‘returned to society’ – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPEL Announces Listing on Nasdaq; Registration Statement on Form 10 Declared Effective by SEC – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 33,726 shares to 343,103 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 44,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).