Forest Hill Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Banner (BANR) by $2.38 Million as Market Value Declined; Parthenon Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Increased as Stock Value Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 44,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 266,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, up from 222,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 73,277 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 136,870 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,770 shares to 283,123 shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 23,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,377 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru reported 59 shares. 49,350 are owned by Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 9,064 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% or 637 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 21,552 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Intll Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. 4,835 were reported by Pitcairn. Washington Tru Bancshares, Washington-based fund reported 3,985 shares. First Tru Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 90,394 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 21,191 shares. 45,900 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Washington-based Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14,697 shares to 89,322 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb Finl Corp by 11,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,204 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc.