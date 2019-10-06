Forest Hill Capital Has Upped Its Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Position by $1.05 Million; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lowered Holding in Nmi Holdingds (NMIH) by $532,056

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdingds Inc (NMIH) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 59,622 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 78,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdingds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 207,091 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 169,372 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Management Incorporated accumulated 7,492 shares. 32,345 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,049 shares. Denali Advisors Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Hilltop Inc invested in 0.42% or 93,762 shares. 46,519 are owned by King Luther. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Guggenheim Capital Llc stated it has 217,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 160,725 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 111,649 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us invested in 0.03% or 149,697 shares. 111,588 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Maltese Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.55% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 336,139 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 0.01% or 524,369 shares.

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HilltopSecurities’ Private Client Group Welcomes Financial Advisors Managing $376 Million – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Completes Acquisition of The Bank of River Oaks – Business Wire” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PrimeLending Welcomes New Loan Officers, Opens Sandpoint, ID Branch – Business Wire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $285.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 71,000 shares to 495,190 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 23,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,130 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2,429 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). World Invsts reported 1.32 million shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24,022 shares stake. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 9,022 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,091 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Oaktree Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 2.65% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 1.74 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Moreover, Hanseatic Mngmt Services Incorporated has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 89 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Axa, a France-based fund reported 23,200 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 51,082 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 12,199 shares to 34,282 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 3,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Northwestern Corp.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National MI CEO Claudia Merkle Recognized by HousingWire as Woman of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Triple-A Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2018 – Investorplace.com” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 of the Best U.S. Stocks to Buy Today for Long-Term Growth – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $40.50M for 11.35 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.