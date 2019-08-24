Forest Hill Capital Has Upped Its Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Position; Alphaone Investment Services Maintains Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 124,565 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 109,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 114,701 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbtx Inc by 17,874 shares to 15,520 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 45,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,133 shares, and cut its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 34,060 shares to 361,365 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,322 shares, and cut its stake in Smartfinancial Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). 111,826 are held by Services Automobile Association. Wells Fargo And Mn has 116,555 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 45,800 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 83,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 17,288 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 103,634 shares. Millennium Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). First Mercantile holds 2,954 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 20,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.53% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Limited Liability Company reported 461,826 shares.