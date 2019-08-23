Forest Hill Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) by $935,332; Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Holder Martin & Company Increased Its Holding

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 7,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 34,978 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 27,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 738,304 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 30,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 390,501 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, down from 420,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 22,546 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 37,053 shares to 435,059 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 19,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. $29,972 worth of stock was bought by REEDER JOE on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group has 37,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 39,072 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 1,906 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). M&T Bankshares stated it has 12,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 57,700 shares. Prudential invested in 145,405 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 27,984 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd accumulated 0.84% or 551,066 shares. Moreover, Legal General Pcl has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 56,492 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 62,342 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.50 million for 10.39 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

