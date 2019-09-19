Forest Hill Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in South St (SSB) as Shares Rose; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Holding

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 136.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 246,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 428,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.76 million, up from 181,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 2.85M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 09/05/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $49; 09/05/2018 – PRADA SPA 1913.HK : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$35.5 FROM HK$23.5; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $11; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S AL-KHUDAIRY AS MIDEAST ADVISER; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 14.9% AND RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY WAS 17.2% IN CURRENT QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE with SPEED’ To Be Released This Spring; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO says steel, aluminum tariffs ‘bad idea’; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA HAS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 84,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, down from 109,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.44. About 33,337 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 29,600 shares to 512,300 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Sr Floating Rate Fd I (AFT) by 102,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,998 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Llc holds 0.67% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 137,010 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.52% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cap Interest Ltd Ca holds 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 9,365 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 12.61M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.41% or 13,786 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability reported 56,136 shares stake. Ci Invs Incorporated invested 0.42% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 1,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea Corp owns 1.03 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hrt Financial Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 49,727 shares in its portfolio. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.13% or 11,721 shares in its portfolio. 32,938 are held by Crestwood Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% stake.

