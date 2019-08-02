Forest Hill Capital Has Raised Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holding by $2.95 Million; Vanguard Group Continues to Hold Position in Steelcase (SCS)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 314,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 7.96 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.88M, up from 7.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 245,450 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 48.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 23,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 70,060 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 47,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $121.44. About 425,218 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 88,406 shares to 221,337 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,322 shares, and cut its stake in National Comm Corp.

