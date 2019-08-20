Forest Hill Capital Has Lifted Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding by $2.44 Million; Travelers Companies (TRV) Shares Rose While Adams Express Company Raised Its Stake

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 28.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 71,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 325,773 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 254,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 628,637 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 134,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43 million, up from 107,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 574,498 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 5,700 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 52,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,300 shares, and cut its stake in Nic Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

