Forest Hill Capital Has Lifted Franco Nevada (FNV) Position by $975,000; Home Depot (HD) Holder Wagner Bowman Management Trimmed Holding by $351,058

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 44,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 665,886 shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3,700 shares to 5,550 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select (XLF).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “6 Gold Trends to Watch as The Trade War Heats up – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Franco-Nevada Gets Back on Track With Record Q1 Results – Motley Fool” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Successful Crisis Investing (With Dividends!) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 34,060 shares to 361,365 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbtx Inc by 107,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,394 shares, and cut its stake in Smartfinancial Inc.