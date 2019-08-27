Forest Hill Capital Has Lifted By $3.46 Million Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stake; Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) SI Decreased By 6.09%

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) stake by 88.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc acquired 265,961 shares as First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN)’s stock rose 9.55%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 566,190 shares with $7.92M value, up from 300,229 last quarter. First Horizon Natl Corp now has $4.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 2.44M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In iShares Silver Trust And First Horizon National – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Truliant Federal Credit Union hires industry vet as commercial executive in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Fincl Corp holds 92,300 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Regions invested in 0% or 7,173 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 32,120 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ejf Limited has 4.07 million shares. Northern Tru owns 2.51M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mariner Llc accumulated 14,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Heartland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.03% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Ancora Advsr Lc accumulated 16,021 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 29.35 million are held by Blackrock. Huber Capital Mgmt holds 836,997 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 113,483 shares. Diamond Hill Management invested in 0.08% or 1.00M shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Contura Energy Inc stake by 37,128 shares to 30,872 valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Peoples Utah Bancorp stake by 34,060 shares and now owns 361,365 shares. Smartfinancial Inc was reduced too.