Forest Hill Capital Has Lifted By $1.42 Million Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding; Shorts at BARCLAYS PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (BCLYF) Lowered By 13.09%

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 16.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc acquired 31,510 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 8.92%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 218,310 shares with $9.91M value, up from 186,800 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $8.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 1.43M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Advisory Network Ltd Liability holds 1,092 shares. 5,852 were reported by Rampart Management Co Ltd Llc. 925,154 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 258,046 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 500 shares. The Illinois-based Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has invested 0.78% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fil Limited holds 210,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Sei reported 0.05% stake. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 1.37M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 7,740 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Prelude Cap Llc, New York-based fund reported 2,926 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.09% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Triumph Bancorp Inc stake by 104,579 shares to 288,037 valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Smartfinancial Inc stake by 88,406 shares and now owns 221,337 shares. Peoples Utah Bancorp was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.21 million activity. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN also sold $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Monday, February 4. The insider SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756. Another trade for 7,746 shares valued at $373,977 was made by Smith Jennifer Anne on Monday, January 28. 5,169 shares were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K, worth $259,205 on Tuesday, February 12. LAURSEN THOMAS E sold $59,951 worth of stock. BLACKFORD DAVID E sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Global Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market Worth USD 393.5 Billion By 2026: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Will Reach to USD 2601.6 million by 2025: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.