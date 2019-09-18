Forest Hill Capital Has Increased Its Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Holding by $1.05 Million as Valuation Rose; As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Cut by $838,155 Its Position

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 72,794 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07 million, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $664.01. About 6,512 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $285.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 80,899 shares to 262,204 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 25,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,153 shares, and cut its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrepid stated it has 84,250 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 524,369 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 16,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability holds 19,965 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 46,878 were reported by Susquehanna Intll Group Llp. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Comerica Savings Bank reported 375,132 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. King Luther Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 40,600 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 180,311 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability holds 252,980 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Mgmt owns 1,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Gam Ag accumulated 38,540 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,170 shares.

