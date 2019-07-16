Forest Hill Capital Has Cut South St (SSB) Stake by $3.70 Million as Share Value Rose; Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Boosted Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 54,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, down from 164,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 71,356 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 176,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.23 million, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.26. About 1.99M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 9.39M shares. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 0.72% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 2.52M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 600 are held by Mcf Ltd Liability Company. Private Advisor Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 26,924 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.39% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Prospector Partners Lc has invested 1.85% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 328,052 are owned by Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Grisanti Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 33,977 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Motco reported 8,575 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt has 7,641 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Llc has 15,645 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs accumulated 5,042 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,940 shares to 818,932 shares, valued at $105.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 47,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. SSB’s profit will be $45.97 million for 14.50 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by South State Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

