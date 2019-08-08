Forest Hill Capital Has Boosted Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake by $723,546; Stock Price Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Autus Asset Management Upped Its Position

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 13,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 285,792 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, up from 272,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 27,545 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 63,015 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 56,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $109.28. About 1.01 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO; 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 104,579 shares to 288,037 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 44,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,729 shares, and cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Financial Advsr has 5,979 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated owns 0.48% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 20,408 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 1,211 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 4,285 shares. Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 15,670 shares or 0% of the stock. Basswood Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 31,269 shares. Raymond James holds 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 102,950 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Aquiline Prns Ltd reported 2.22 million shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.1% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 17,454 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

