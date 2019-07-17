Forest Hill Capital Decreased Its Stake in South St (SSB) by $3.70 Million; Boston Common Asset Management Trimmed Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding as Valuation Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 54,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, down from 164,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 87,821 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,123 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 20,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.5. About 1.66M shares traded or 38.01% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial invested in 0% or 355 shares. First Long Island has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 85,764 are owned by Nuance Invests Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Franklin Res Incorporated has 0.07% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bb&T Securities Llc invested in 0.03% or 32,275 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 290,190 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors has 98 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.15% or 31,993 shares. 230,104 were accumulated by Howland Cap Management Ltd. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Loeb Ptnrs Corp holds 25 shares. 571,756 were reported by Davenport And Limited Liability. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Financial In invested in 0.01% or 205 shares. Lsv Asset owns 11,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $482.37M for 15.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 13,142 shares to 36,617 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 29,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinor Asa Sponsored Adr.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 31,510 shares to 218,310 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 29,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,850 shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).