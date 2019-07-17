Forest Hill Capital Decreased Its Position in Encore Wire (WIRE) by $1.07 Million as Share Value Declined; Psagot Investment House LTD Trimmed Its Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) as Market Valuation Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,900 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.24. About 590,392 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,651 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, down from 92,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 37,851 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. 426,250 were reported by Northern Trust Corporation. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 13,390 shares. 8,371 were reported by Aperio Gp Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 4,720 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 73,651 shares stake. First Advisors LP reported 54,427 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 103,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 28,379 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 295,365 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust owns 3,593 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 58,090 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% or 18 shares.

Analysts await Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. WIRE’s profit will be $20.89M for 13.66 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Encore Wire Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zicix Corp Acquires 51% Interest in Business Development Team, LLC – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “XPEL Announces Listing on Nasdaq; Registration Statement on Form 10 Declared Effective by SEC – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fred’s Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:FRED – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Former Jackson-Hewitt CEO Mike Lister Joins MetaBank – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 33,726 shares to 343,103 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.36 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 128,067 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc accumulated 10,595 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 15,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Florida-based St Johns Inv Management Llc has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi has 0.08% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,748 shares. Central Retail Bank And Company holds 426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 3,498 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 84,168 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.28% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 61,896 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.25% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Clark Management Grp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 2,122 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why American Water Works Stock Returned 5% in May While the Market Fell 6.4% – The Motley Fool” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Water Recognized With Top Score on Disability Equality Index – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: BofA/Merrill Lynch Downgrades American Water (AWK) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.9% to $0.50; 2% Yield – StreetInsider.com” published on April 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting American Water Works as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.