Forest Hill Capital Decreased Investar Hldg (ISTR) Stake by $622,006; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Value Rose While Wilsey Asset Management Upped Stake by $1.12 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 28,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 313,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 342,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.11M market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 18,583 shares traded or 10.35% up from the average. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 34,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 417,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 382,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 4.58 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS

More notable recent Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Office Depot (ODP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Louisiana-based Investar Bank to acquire Alabama bank – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investar Holding Corporation Announces Completion of Mainland Bank Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend Nasdaq:ISTR – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Investar Bank Expands its Footprint into Alabama by Announcing Agreement to Acquire Bank of York with Locations in York, Livingston and Tuscaloosa – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.97 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 37,053 shares to 435,059 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Tops Q2 EPS by 29c – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.