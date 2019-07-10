Forest Hill Capital Cut Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stake by $935,332 as Valuation Rose; As Metlife (MET) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Has Decreased by $15.55 Million Its Holding

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 30,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 390,501 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, down from 420,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 109,987 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 370,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 418,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 2.83M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $125,925 activity. Friis Mark E bought 1,000 shares worth $31,860. $31,689 worth of stock was bought by MAIWURM JAMES J on Tuesday, January 22. REEDER JOE had bought 867 shares worth $29,972 on Tuesday, April 30. $20,081 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares were bought by Stephenson Mona Abutaleb.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.13M for 11.16 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.40 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.