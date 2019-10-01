Foresite Capital Management Ii Position In Insmed (INSM) Was Boosted; Lonestar Capital Management Has Decreased Symantec (SYMC) Holding by $5.60 Million; Stock Value Declined

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc bought 36,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 955,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, up from 919,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 197,044 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 289,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 555,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 778,806 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Insmed Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Insmed Inc (INSM) Chairman, President & CEO William Lewis Sold $10.4 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Insmed (INSM) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Insmed Granted Additional US Patent For ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), Strengthening Brand’s Global Patent Portfolio – PRNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed Announces Management Changes – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acuta Capital Partners Llc has invested 3.96% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 2.32M shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 7,890 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech invested in 20,498 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 500 shares. 51,800 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 230,512 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 57,212 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management invested in 28,900 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 113,282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners invested in 0% or 1,130 shares. Moore Capital LP has invested 0.06% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Stifel reported 27,318 shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Symantec (SYMC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Symantec: The Aftermath – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Symantec (SYMC) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Norton LifeLock Launches New Consumer Cyber Safety Ad Campaign Featuring Angie Harmon and Jay Leno – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom gets early HSR termination for Symantec deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 76,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney holds 2,557 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 125,309 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.15M shares. Strs Ohio reported 1.42M shares. Raymond James Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 31,106 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.05M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 66.42M shares. Focused Wealth owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beutel Goodman And Ltd reported 12.06 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc owns 82,681 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Asset One Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 907,529 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 5,511 shares.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77 million for 18.45 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.