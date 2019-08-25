Foresite Capital Management Ii Lowered Its Stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by $966,000; Kidder Stephen W Raised Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 188,602 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 209,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 235,967 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 8,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 54,314 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 46,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.