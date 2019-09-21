Foresite Capital Management Ii Holding In Insmed (INSM) Was Raised; Ronna Sue Cohen Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc bought 36,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 955,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, up from 919,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 1.09M shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 98.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 885,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 11,039 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $846,000, down from 896,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22 million shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Cap Management LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). C Gru A S reported 393,110 shares stake. Synovus Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 50 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 84,759 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn Limited Partnership reported 157,016 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 10,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Art Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Quantbot LP holds 6,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 706,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc reported 549 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 86,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Ltd Company has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Granahan Invest Management Inc Ma has 214,980 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 50,461 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

