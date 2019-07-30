Foresite Capital Management Ii Holding in Epizyme (EPZM) Cut as Share Price Declined; Tower Research Capital Trc Increased Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position by $324,016

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 462,860 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 1585.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 5,786 shares as the company's stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,151 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345,000, up from 365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 720,749 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.90% negative EPS growth.

