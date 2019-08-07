Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Lowered Epizyme (EPZM) Holding By $833,040; Rex American Resources Has 1.2 Sentiment

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s stock rose 10.32%. The Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc holds 1.49 million shares with $18.44M value, down from 1.56M last quarter. Epizyme Inc. now has $1.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 548,140 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS

Rex American Resources Corp (REX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 53 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 44 sold and reduced their stock positions in Rex American Resources Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 5.50 million shares, up from 5.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rex American Resources Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 38 Increased: 32 New Position: 21.

REX American Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. The company has market cap of $448.43 million. The firm also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. It has a 18.27 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

The stock increased 1.02% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $71.47. About 21,197 shares traded. REX American Resources Corporation (REX) has declined 2.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical REX News: 22/03/2018 – REX AMERICAN RESOURCES’ FOURTH QUARTER DILUTED EPS OF $2.89 AND FULL YEAR DILUTED EPS OF $6.02; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 22/03/2018 – Rex American Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – REX Amer Resources Mourns the Passing of Esteemed Bd Member Lawrence Tomchin; 23/05/2018 – REX American Resources Reports First Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.45; 23/05/2018 – Rex American 1Q Rev $120.8M; 22/03/2018 – Rex American 4Q Rev $109.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ REX American Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REX); 22/03/2018 Rex American 4Q EPS $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Rex American 1Q EPS $1.45

Thb Asset Management holds 0.53% of its portfolio in REX American Resources Corporation for 45,078 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 185,437 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.3% invested in the company for 50,974 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.25% in the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda., a Brazil-based fund reported 5,599 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Epizyme had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Roth Capital maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

