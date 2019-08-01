Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Cut Its Stake in Insmed (INSM) as Shares Declined; Ameresco (AMRC) Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 25,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 189,642 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 215,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 81,092 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 48,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 919,436 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73 million, down from 967,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 1.00 million shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). First Manhattan invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.02% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). 21,513 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 190,918 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% or 142 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 7.08M shares. Foresite Management Ii Limited Liability Company reported 919,436 shares or 12.07% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd reported 34,667 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 251,142 shares. Millennium Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Northern Corporation invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 122,085 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

