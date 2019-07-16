Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Cut Its Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Position; Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Had 4 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $194 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. See Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) latest ratings:

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) stake by 10.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 21,000 shares as Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s stock declined 0.66%. The Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc holds 188,602 shares with $8.78 million value, down from 209,602 last quarter. Acceleron Pharma Inc. now has $2.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 124,906 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Group holds 27,783 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 8,116 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.05% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 6,000 shares. 497,700 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Financial Counselors Inc stated it has 4,630 shares. Natixis reported 5,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,742 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 6,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7.36M are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Company. 3,109 are held by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc. Moreover, Pnc has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 92 shares.

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.24 EPS, up 61.90% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.57% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $30.56 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $190,250 were bought by Zakrzewski Joseph S on Friday, June 14. CELGENE CORP /DE/ had bought 706,206 shares worth $30.37M.

Among 4 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acceleron Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs reinitiated the shares of XLRN in report on Wednesday, May 29 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adage Ptnrs Ltd Co has 0.27% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 627,315 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.28% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 245,307 shares. 1,185 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,237 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% stake. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company invested in 141,911 shares or 0.49% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 44,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 26,711 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1.21M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 0.05% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 333,641 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Bb&T Ltd holds 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 2,116 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 81,900 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd invested in 0.09% or 94,463 shares.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $11.58 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 27.55 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.