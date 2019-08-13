Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Cut Its Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holding by $966,000 as Valuation Rose; As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Cut Stake

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 188,602 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 209,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 39,700 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 3,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 225,507 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.98M, down from 229,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.85. About 111,110 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) CEO Habib Dable on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acceleron to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results on August 5, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0% or 117,465 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0% or 136,143 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 27,969 shares. Spark Investment Management Lc owns 84,000 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 31,167 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd stated it has 4,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westfield Lp reported 0.49% stake. Eagle Asset has 0.22% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 878,577 shares. Us Bank De reported 72 shares stake. Brown Advisory owns 363,841 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smith Asset Lp has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 840 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 23,994 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,398 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 47,517 shares.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Our Worst REIT Pick For 2016 – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) CEO Joe Margolis on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Extrace Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Increased An Energizing 115% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 02, 2019.