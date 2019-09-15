Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Boosted Insmed (INSM) Stake; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Bath Savings Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake by $418,990

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc bought 36,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 955,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, up from 919,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 617,449 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 3,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 52,536 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 55,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 3.18M shares. Consonance Management LP reported 1.71 million shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 297,100 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% or 13,935 shares. 710,339 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,964 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 0.86% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Daiwa Securities Group owns 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 549 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Nomura Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 186,400 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Blackrock accumulated 7.24M shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Alyeska Invest Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership stated it has 195,785 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Limited Partnership accumulated 13,778 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Monarch Mngmt Inc owns 39,168 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Howard Cap Mngmt invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 53,337 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B. Blair William & Il owns 110,092 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 21,915 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 15,176 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Davy Asset Management Ltd invested 1.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 26,788 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0.4% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 0.4% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,882 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 2.43 million shares. Conning invested in 0.05% or 12,113 shares. State Bank Of Stockton owns 13,547 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,109 shares to 29,458 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).