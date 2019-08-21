Foresite Capital Management Ii Decreased Its Insmed (INSM) Stake by $1.40 Million; Share Price Declined; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.78 Million as Stock Price Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $213.32. About 4.33 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 48,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 919,436 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73 million, down from 967,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 57,387 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) accumulated 19,932 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,388 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 6.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 327,103 shares. L S Advsr holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,914 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 3.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3.14 million shares. 74,793 were accumulated by Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A. Pggm invested in 2.03M shares or 1.96% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 1,389 shares. Philadelphia Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 198,937 shares. 27,608 are owned by Bollard Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Corsair Management LP holds 0.38% or 6,527 shares in its portfolio. Hartwell J M Partnership stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beese Fulmer Mngmt has invested 2.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Css Ltd Llc Il has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,900 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 0.96% or 3.23M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Company owns 14,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Clearbridge Invs Limited Co accumulated 711 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership has 2,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Fin stated it has 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 98,939 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has 25 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 96,075 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Fmr Limited Liability reported 11.63M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 72,100 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 1,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity invested in 0% or 20,498 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 519,892 shares.

