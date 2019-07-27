Foresite Capital Management Ii Cut Epizyme (EPZM) Position By $833,040; Hood River Capital Management Has Increased Its Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stake

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) stake by 4.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 86,236 shares as Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN)’s stock declined 1.05%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 2.06M shares with $42.68 million value, up from 1.97M last quarter. Amarin Corp Plc now has $6.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 5.96M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s stock declined 9.05%. The Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc holds 1.49 million shares with $18.44M value, down from 1.56 million last quarter. Epizyme Inc. now has $1.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 593,848 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prtn Limited Co reported 0.11% stake. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru reported 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ab reported 59,205 shares. Nea Co Ltd Co holds 6.88M shares. Secor Cap Advsr Lp accumulated 20,871 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Opus Point Partners Management Limited Liability Co holds 50,378 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 3,000 shares. Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 10,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 246 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 10.25M shares. Metropolitan Life owns 3,472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 30 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Woodstock Corporation holds 0.08% or 37,079 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Among 6 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Epizyme had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EPZM in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.83 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $439,525 was made by Kalb Michael Wayne on Friday, February 15. Ketchum Steven B sold 37,530 shares worth $644,373. Kennedy Joseph T sold 42,624 shares worth $745,468.

Among 4 analysts covering Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amarin had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the shares of AMRN in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) rating on Friday, February 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $35 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman Lp owns 16,691 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Moreover, Guggenheim Llc has 0.03% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 67,330 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street accumulated 273,890 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 259,523 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation holds 0% or 24,207 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 125,225 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Monetta Fincl Svcs Incorporated owns 250,000 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perceptive Advisors has 3.83% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Kemnay Advisory Svcs invested in 0.33% or 75,038 shares. Birchview Limited Partnership accumulated 59,000 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 701,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hood River Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.06 million shares or 2.15% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 5,900 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 294,080 shares to 834,245 valued at $40.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 38,214 shares and now owns 1.02M shares. National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) was reduced too.