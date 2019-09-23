Foresight Energy LP (FELP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Both Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) and Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) are Nonmetallic Mineral Mining companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Energy LP 1 0.05 N/A -0.39 0.00 Hallador Energy Company 5 0.33 N/A 0.40 13.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Foresight Energy LP and Hallador Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Foresight Energy LP and Hallador Energy Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Energy LP 0.00% -9.6% -2.4% Hallador Energy Company 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Foresight Energy LP is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.45. Competitively, Hallador Energy Company’s 101.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Foresight Energy LP are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Hallador Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Hallador Energy Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Foresight Energy LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.7% of Foresight Energy LP shares and 47.5% of Hallador Energy Company shares. Insiders held roughly 63.26% of Foresight Energy LP’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Hallador Energy Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foresight Energy LP -24.1% -35.88% -69.01% -86.67% -88.17% -87.43% Hallador Energy Company -8.22% -3.94% 6.35% -5.47% -21.18% 5.72%

For the past year Foresight Energy LP has -87.43% weaker performance while Hallador Energy Company has 5.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Hallador Energy Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors Foresight Energy LP.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 17, 2017, the company owned four underground mining complexes, including Williamson, Sugar Camp, Hillsboro, and Macoupin, as well as four longwall systems, and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. It controls approximately 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The company sells its coal to electric utility and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Foresight Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Foresight Energy LP in April 2014. Foresight Energy LP was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana; and Bulldog underground mine located in Vermillion County, Illinois. It is also involved in oil and gas exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.