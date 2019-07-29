Foresight Energy LP (FELP) Reaches $0.47 1 Year Low; Terex (TEX) Shorts Down By 3.64%

The stock of Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.43 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.47 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $68.29 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $0.43 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.46M less. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.0118 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4681. About 124,998 shares traded or 13.19% up from the average. Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) has declined 80.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FELP News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc : Half-year Report; 07/03/2018 – Foresight Energy 4Q Rev $284.6M; 08/05/2018 – Foresight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/03/2018 – Foresight Energy 4Q Loss $74.2M; 03/05/2018 – Investing Is Also About Foresight; 13/04/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY-PLEADINGS SEEK COURT JUDGMENT THAT SEPT 10, 2009 COAL MINING LEASE & SUBLEASE DEAL BETWEEN HILLSBORO, WPP HAS TERMINATED BY ITS OWN TERMS; 08/03/2018 – Foresight Energy LP’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K is Available to Investors; 08/05/2018 – REG-Foresight VCT PLC : Issue of Equity; 23/05/2018 – REG-Foresight VCT PLC : AGM Statement; 07/03/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY 4Q CALL CONCLUDES

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) had a decrease of 3.64% in short interest. TEX’s SI was 7.38M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.64% from 7.66 million shares previously. With 793,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)’s short sellers to cover TEX’s short positions. The SI to Terex Corporation’s float is 10.46%. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 1.02M shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $39 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of TEX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Terex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Terex (TEX) Misses Q2 EPS by 14c, Revenues Miss; Updates FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, Reaffirms FY19 Cash Flow Views – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) At US$28.45? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It currently has negative earnings. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.30 million activity. The insider BARR KEVIN A bought 8 shares worth $235. HENRY BRIAN J had bought 68 shares worth $2,292 on Thursday, March 7. Marcato Capital Management LP had sold 1.60 million shares worth $43.70M. SHEEHAN JOHN D also bought $19,128 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, April 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Terex Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc reported 202,372 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt L P reported 39,465 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 41,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 12,066 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 0.02% or 286,891 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 75 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 508,501 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 70,299 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 5.72M shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 14,277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Arizona State Retirement holds 44,485 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 0% or 285 shares in its portfolio.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $68.29 million. As of March 17, 2017, the firm owned four underground mining complexes, including Williamson, Sugar Camp, Hillsboro, and Macoupin, as well as four longwall systems, and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. It currently has negative earnings. It controls approximately 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin.

More notable recent Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Foresight Energy reports Q1 earnings and suspends quarterly distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Foresight Energy goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Coal baron Cline among seven dead in Bahamas helicopter crash: media – StreetInsider.com” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Foresight Energy LP Receives a Continued Listing Standard Letter from the NYSE – Business Wire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Foresight Energy LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.