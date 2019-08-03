Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Both Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 MKS Instruments Inc. 83 2.32 N/A 5.47 15.57

Table 1 highlights Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and MKS Instruments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and MKS Instruments Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively MKS Instruments Inc. has an average target price of $117.5, with potential upside of 46.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and MKS Instruments Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.16% and 93.68%. Competitively, 0.4% are MKS Instruments Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. -3.78% -9.64% 41.27% -6.81% -41.64% 7.29% MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76%

For the past year Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than MKS Instruments Inc.

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.