Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

This is a contrast between Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Fortive Corporation 81 3.47 N/A 2.17 35.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Fortive Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Fortive Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortive Corporation 0.00% 40% 17.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Fortive Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortive Corporation 1 0 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Fortive Corporation is $87, which is potential 23.56% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Fortive Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.16% and 87.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Fortive Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. -3.78% -9.64% 41.27% -6.81% -41.64% 7.29% Fortive Corporation -7.54% -8.01% -10.93% 1.77% -4.64% 12.4%

For the past year Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than Fortive Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Fortive Corporation beats Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands. It also offers product realization services and products, as well as engineered energetic materials components for use in specialized vertical applications under the INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, and TEKTRONIX brands; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, and SETRA brands. In addition, the company provides solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, NAVMAN, TELETRAC, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and a range of electromechanical and electronic motion control products, and mechanical components, as well as supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. Further, it manufactures and distributes professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and a line of wheel service equipment, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.