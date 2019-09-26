Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Both Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 ESCO Technologies Inc. 76 2.49 N/A 3.21 26.07

Table 1 demonstrates Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and ESCO Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and ESCO Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.5%

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and ESCO Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ESCO Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $87 consensus target price and a 12.23% potential upside.

The shares of both Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and ESCO Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.16% and 96.1% respectively. Competitively, ESCO Technologies Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. -3.78% -9.64% 41.27% -6.81% -41.64% 7.29% ESCO Technologies Inc. -1.88% -0.33% 11.73% 30.4% 36.98% 26.7%

For the past year Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than ESCO Technologies Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc. beats Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.