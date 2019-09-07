Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Comparison side by side

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Novanta Inc. 83 4.19 N/A 1.39 60.32

Table 1 demonstrates Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Novanta Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Novanta Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Novanta Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 6.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Novanta Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.16% and 90.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Novanta Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. -3.78% -9.64% 41.27% -6.81% -41.64% 7.29% Novanta Inc. -3.27% -9.22% -1.26% 23.94% 27.6% 33.48%

For the past year Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was less bullish than Novanta Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Novanta Inc. beats Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.