Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Cognex Corporation 48 9.68 N/A 1.28 34.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Cognex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Cognex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cognex Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 16.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Cognex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cognex Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Cognex Corporation has an average target price of $39.5, with potential downside of -16.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Cognex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.16% and 96.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Cognex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. -3.78% -9.64% 41.27% -6.81% -41.64% 7.29% Cognex Corporation -1.21% -7.83% -8.84% -1.41% -0.54% 13.81%

For the past year Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cognex Corporation.

Summary

Cognex Corporation beats Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.