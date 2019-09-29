Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Contrasting side by side

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) compete with each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 2 0.00 23.53M -0.85 0.00 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 2 0.00 1.22M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 1,570,865,878.90% 0% 0% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 51,668,643.06% -4.8% -3.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.16% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.8% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% are Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. -3.78% -9.64% 41.27% -6.81% -41.64% 7.29% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 4.59% -4.09% -8.32% 21.11% -21.55% 30.75%

For the past year Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.