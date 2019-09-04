Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 4.98 N/A -1.89 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 41 4.29 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 highlights Forescout Technologies Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Uber Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Forescout Technologies Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Uber Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $57, with potential upside of 85.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Comparatively, 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Uber Technologies Inc.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.