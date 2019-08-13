Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

As Application Software businesses, Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.24 N/A -1.89 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 210 20.82 N/A 1.92 137.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

Forescout Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. The Trade Desk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Forescout Technologies Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

Competitively the average price target of The Trade Desk Inc. is $221.43, which is potential -14.61% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forescout Technologies Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 82.1%. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Competitively, 1% are The Trade Desk Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.