Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 4.82 N/A -1.89 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.16 N/A 1.16 37.45

Table 1 highlights Forescout Technologies Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forescout Technologies Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. Its rival Progress Software Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Forescout Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Forescout Technologies Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Progress Software Corporation has an average target price of $49, with potential upside of 32.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forescout Technologies Inc. and Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 94.4% respectively. About 4.3% of Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Progress Software Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Progress Software Corporation.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.