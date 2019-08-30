Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

This is a contrast between Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 4.90 N/A -1.89 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.57 N/A 0.43 21.18

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Forescout Technologies Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus price target and a 9.60% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.3% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.