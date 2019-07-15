Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

As Application Software companies, Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 36 5.51 N/A -1.85 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 7.28 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forescout Technologies Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Forescout Technologies Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Dropbox Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dropbox Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Forescout Technologies Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dropbox Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus price target and a 27.56% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forescout Technologies Inc. and Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 56.4% respectively. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.