Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

This is a contrast between Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 37 4.84 N/A -1.89 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.54 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Forescout Technologies Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Liquidity

Forescout Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Digital Turbine Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Forescout Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Forescout Technologies Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Digital Turbine Inc. has an average target price of $4.13, with potential downside of -27.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares and 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.