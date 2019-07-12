Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 36 5.51 N/A -1.85 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 47 9.28 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forescout Technologies Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. Its rival Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Forescout Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forescout Technologies Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 70.5%. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.66% -3.26% 10.58% 28.09% 37.5% 45.43%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.