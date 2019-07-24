Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Both Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 37 5.72 N/A -1.85 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 84 17.46 N/A 0.55 170.81

In table 1 we can see Forescout Technologies Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forescout Technologies Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forescout Technologies Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival AppFolio Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. AppFolio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Forescout Technologies Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

AppFolio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.33 average price target and a -41.67% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forescout Technologies Inc. and AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 66.5% respectively. About 4.4% of Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.34% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9% AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.