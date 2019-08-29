Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT) Reaches $34.99 After 3.00% Up Move; Quad (QUAD)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Quad (QUAD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 74 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 56 reduced and sold their stock positions in Quad. The investment professionals in our database now own: 29.33 million shares, up from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Quad in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 38 Increased: 49 New Position: 25.

The stock of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.40% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 163,627 shares traded. Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) has risen 8.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical FSCT News: 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investment Conferences; 19/03/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES INC FSCT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 11/04/2018 – ForeScout Teams with KPMG to Further Extend its Visibility and Control in the Enterprise; 21/04/2018 – DJ ForeScout Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSCT); 10/05/2018 – Forescout Technologies Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr $1.08-Adj Loss/Shr $1; 20/03/2018 – FORESCOUT SAYS PRICING OF FOLLOW-ON OFFERING $29.00-SHR; 16/03/2018 FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES FILES FOR OFFERING, SECONDARY OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – Cramer vets under-the-radar cybersecurity plays like ForeScout; 11/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Volume Jumps More Than Five Times AverageThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.62B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $36.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FSCT worth $48.51M more.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks.

S&T Bank Pa holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. for 736,738 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc. owns 184,629 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 639,990 shares. The New York-based Glazer Capital Llc has invested 0.64% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 409,915 shares.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $457.13 million. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.