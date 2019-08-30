Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 4.89 N/A -1.89 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.54 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forescout Technologies Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Forescout Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forescout Technologies Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 6.8% respectively. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Comparatively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 8.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Sphere 3D Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forescout Technologies Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.