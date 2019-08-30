Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 4.91 N/A -1.89 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.82 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forescout Technologies Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forescout Technologies Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 9.6% respectively. 4.3% are Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year Forescout Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.